GOP County Chairman Led Proud Boys In Attack On Nancy Pelosi, Dem Office

You know those mobs that Trump and the Republicans keep talking about? Well, it looks like we have even more video evidence that it is the Republicans and the Proud Boys acting like a "mob" while Democrats peacefully protects with knit pussy hats and witty signs.

Grant Stern is reporting that the head of the Miami-Dade Republican party, Nelson Diaz, and local Congressman, Carlos Curbelo, promoted and "led an angry mob of partisans, alongside the local leader of national hate group the Proud Boys, in an attack on a Democratic campaign office this week."

Nancy Pelosi's campaign spokesman said: “This is beyond reprehensible and it must be condemned in the strongest of ways. Anything short of it is simply an endorsement of their violent tactics."

The mob verbally attacked and screamed expletives at Nancy Pelosi as she entered a Democratic Congressional campaign office.

Diaz had denied participating in the event until a video recorded by the leader of the Miami Proud Boys hate group was published by the right wing site "Big League Politics"

Stern reached out to Diaz over email for comment and Diaz fully blamed the pro-Trump group while simultaneously denying knowing who the Proud Boys were...a claim which Stern found dubious after finding a photo of GOP Congressman, Diaz-Balart with one of the Proud Boys members just a few months ago.

Videos never lie, boys.