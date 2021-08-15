Proud Boys Attack Reporters At L.A. Anti-Vaxx Rally

The Proud Boys were out in force at an anti-vax rally in Los Angeles, attacking reporters and according to the Los Angeles Times, one person was stabbed. What a dangerous mix of violent idiots.

Video of the event was posted on Twitter this Saturday. From Former Head of Live Video @BuzzFeed News Andrew Kimmel:

“Anti-vaxx” / Proud Boys rally in Los Angeles off to a great start. pic.twitter.com/mMAQxfwfxw — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 14, 2021

One of the Proud Boys keeps following me around and pointing me out to his crew. Not many other press in here as they’ve been attacking them at the last several protests. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 14, 2021

I’d love to know why Facebook cut out a part of my video…the moment one of the Proud Boy-wannabes hit one of their own w a helmet. PBs tried to change the narrative that it was “antifa”. It was not. You can hear other PB-wannabe Lucas Isturiz say it’s his friend who started it pic.twitter.com/PKvVAFhU6m — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, back at the anti-vaxx/ stop socialism / recall newsom rally pic.twitter.com/RL0xE2SmYs — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 15, 2021

One of the speakers at the rally is openly calling for violence… the crowd cheers pic.twitter.com/EW57n4iN3x — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 15, 2021

“True conservatism… instilling Christian values back into our government” pic.twitter.com/KKKMTsIqDt — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 15, 2021

This man believes America is becoming a Communist country and that people should “fight for their freedom.” pic.twitter.com/OlwjaqKwhw — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 15, 2021

This is Tomas Morales, a self-described “LA-Based Conservative Journalist” who seems to be taking part in the protest more than reporting on it. The irony as he screams to “back the blue” to people who took part in the January 6th insurrection. pic.twitter.com/ck0cxaxYfA — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 15, 2021

And as Raw Story reported, "Extremism researcher Nick Martin located a different video of the scene that reportedly documents an attack on journalists."

Another video angle on the same violence in Los Angeles. https://t.co/QyPKYExbbm — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) August 14, 2021

And here's more from the L.A. Times: One person stabbed as COVID anti-vaxxers and counterdemonstrators clash in front of L.A. City Hall :