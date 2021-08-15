Proud Boys Attack Reporters At L.A. Anti-Vaxx Rally

The Proud Boys were out in force at an anti-vax rally in Los Angeles, attacking reporters and according to the Los Angeles Times, one person was stabbed. What a dangerous mix of violent idiots.
Video of the event was posted on Twitter this Saturday. From Former Head of Live Video @BuzzFeed News Andrew Kimmel:
And as Raw Story reported, "Extremism researcher Nick Martin located a different video of the scene that reportedly documents an attack on journalists."
And here's more from the L.A. Times: One person stabbed as COVID anti-vaxxers and counterdemonstrators clash in front of L.A. City Hall :
An anti-vaccine rally at Los Angeles City Hall turned violent Saturday, with one person stabbed and a reporter saying he was assaulted, according to police and protesters on the scene.
A crowd of several hundred people, many holding American flags and signs calling for “medical freedom,” had descended on City Hall around 2 p.m. for the planned rally. A few dozen counterprotesters had amassed on 1st Street near the former offices of the L.A. Times before the clash.
A fight erupted on the corner of 1st and Spring streets shortly after 2:30 p.m., as counterprotesters in all black and anti-vaccine demonstrators draped in American flag garb and Trump memorabilia traded punches and threw things at one another. It was not immediately clear how the fight started, though each side quickly blamed the other.
One person, who the anti-mask protesters claim was part of their rally, could be seen collapsed in the intersection, bleeding. Police on the scene said the person had been stabbed, and paramedics arrived to take him to a hospital.