TRUMP & MUSK See DEVASTATION Of The LA Wildfires As Opportunity

By Cliff SchecterJanuary 11, 2025

Donald Trump, spray-tanned lard pile, attacked President Biden & CA Governor Newsom ("Newscum," very creative) as wildfires raged thru Los Angeles. Trump should be in a psych ward, not 1600 PA Ave. Which is probably what Gov Newsom thought as he ripped Trump, yet not w what he admitted he "wanted to say" after Trump politicized a wildfire that's killed at least 5 Californians.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has used the wildfires to relive his Apartheid glory day & launch racist lies contained in diatribes about how DEI, and not insane wind speeds, arson, lack of precipitation, climate change and/or other forces are the culprits. The jackwad may as well join MTG & add Jewish lasers to the list.

They're both two different sides of the same coin, and the two most dangerous idiots in America. Please watch the video and be sure to subscribe to Cliff's Edge for more content like this

