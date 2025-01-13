He's Survived The LA Wildfires For 96 Hours. Here's WHAT HE SAW

The wildfires sweeping through LA are a heartbreaking reminder of our times. I spoke with one of my best friends Adam Roth, who lives in Pasadena, about what it’s been like on the ground. He and his family had to abandon their home, not knowing what they’d return to. Thankfully, as of now, his house is ok. But just one block over, flames have claimed homes, leaving neighbors with nothing but ash where their lives once were. It’s hard to put into words the mix of fear and gratitude you'll hear in what Adam shares in this video, knowing how close the devastation is, while holding onto hope they can return to some form of normal.

Adam also told me about the National Guard being called in because looters have been exploiting the chaos. Yet, there are stories of extraordinary kindness. Adam shared how, as his family stood outside feeling uncertain about what would come next, a group of cars rolled up, filled with families wearing Los Angeles Raiders jerseys. They didn’t just drop off water and food—they asked Adam and his neighbors what else they needed, offering support in any way they could. He had other inspiring stories like this.

Climate change is making disasters like this more frequent, more destructive, and harder to recover from. This is call for all of us to show up, whether by supporting organizations helping on the ground, pushing for policy change, or just being there for people like Adam and his neighbors, living thru hell on earth.

Check out the video! And please *subscribe* to Cliff's Edge for more great content like this.

