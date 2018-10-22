Trump Admits: 'I'm A (White) Nationalist'

I think it's fair to say that we can finally start calling Trump's MAGA rallies what they really are: White Nationalist Rallies - especially after Trump came clean and admits he is a (White) Nationalist, while seconds earlier bashing the Globalists (Jews).

No, this is not from The Onion. Trump flat out said it.

"You know, they have a word. It sort of became old-fashioned. It’s called a 'nationalist'. And I say really, we’re not supposed to use that word. You know what I am? I am a nationalist. Use that word."

And the crowd responded by chanting "USA USA USA"

Are they confusing Patriotism with Nationalism? Is that being too generous? Or are they all ok with being Nazis and White Nationalists? I want to believe it is the former, but fear is it the latter for the majority of the MAGA Brigade.

Twitter responded:

“I am a Nationalist.”



- Donald Trump, tonight in Houston. Seriously. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 23, 2018

Trump basically just called himself a white supremacist at the Cruz MAGA mob rally. “I’m a nationalist.” It’s the most truthful thing I’ve ever heard him say. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 23, 2018

"You know what I am? I'm a nationalist," Trump said - after "globalists" drew loud boos at rally. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) October 23, 2018

As the brilliant Maya Angelou said: "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time."

We always knew Trump was a White Nationalist. Now he admitted it on the world stage. There is no denying it any longer. How long until the crowd is wearing arm bands and doing the goosestep into the arena while extending their arm forward?