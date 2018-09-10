GOP Strategist Rick Tyler Admits Ted Cruz Could Lose To Beto O'Rourke

An interesting week, when the White House's Mick Mulvaney said that Ted Cruz just isn't likeable and is in real trouble, and then Rick Tyler who used to work for Cruz said, although it shouldn't be close, Ted Cruz could lose to Beto O'Rourke.

Source: Raw Story

Rick Tyler is a veteran political consultant who served as the spokesman for Cruz’s failed 2016 presidential bid.

Tyler was asked for his assessment of the race by MSNBC host Kasie Hunt on her show Kasie DC.

“As the former Cruz strategist, it does seem as though the signs are that Ted Cuz might actually lose this race?” she said.

“It’s possible—people say no, it’s not possible because you look at Texas and say ‘it’s a red state and it’s never going to happen’ but Beto O’Rourke has consistently out-fundraised him two-to-one, and he doesn’t take PAC money,” he said. “It should be a 10 to 15 point race and it’s not, it’s a zero to four point race. And Beto O’Rourke is running an interesting campaign. He’s grabbed national attention. So it’s a race.”