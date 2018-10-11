Hey Texas, This Guy Has A Future

This is Beto O'Rourke sending volunteers forth to make his argument for why he should replace Ted Cruz as Senator for Texas.

The caption for the video sums up the substance of his campaign, and reminds me of another candidate from 10 years ago who carried a similar message, one I miss.

"This moment of pettiness, meanness, partisanship, and division will be met by the kindness, courage, strength, leadership, and big heart of Texas," he writes.

The latest Quinnipiac poll has him down by 9 points. From reports on the ground, the battle over Kavanaugh gave Ted Cruz a boost, if only by unifying the Republican base.

And yet, I cannot recall the last time a Democrat in Texas drew a crowd of nearly 60,000 with such enthusiasm.

If you are in Texas, Black women are organizing block walks for him in Dallas this weekend and in Houston on October 20th. Please consider seeking out and joining that effort.

Other ways to help: Phone banking, writing postcards to Texas voters, giving to his campaign or our Blue America fund on his behalf. Unlike Ted Cruz, Beto is not accepting any corporate donations. His entire campaign is funded by small donors like us. So we can really help him right now by giving whatever we can.

Beto O'Rourke is possibly one of the most talented politicians I've seen since Barack Obama. If anyone can win this, he can.

Also, here is a video of Beto and a bunny because it's cute.