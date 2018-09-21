Cruz Takes One Last Chance To Get A Dig In, Beto Says 'True To Form'

At the end of tonight's debate between Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke, the hosts gave the opponents an opportunity to say something positive about their opponent. It went just about as well as you would expect:

HOSTS: We are at our final question. Wow. This went quickly. This goes to Representative O'Rourke. We'd like to end this for both of you on a very positive note and ask you to tell us something that you admire about your opponent.

BETO: Senator Cruz and I were both elected to the United States Congress in the same year, 2012. We both have young children. I know how hard he works. I know how much time he has spent away from his kids. I know what a sacrifice that is to his family. I know he's doing it for one reason. He wants to serve this country and he's trying to do his best. We may have differences of opinions on what our destination might be and how we're going to get there. But I have no question that Senator Cruz wants to do the best for America and he does so at great sacrifice to his family and to his kids. And so I thank you, Senator Cruz, for your public service.

CRUZ: Thank you and you know, I actually agree with those sentiments. I'd express the same sentiments back. Being a dad of young kids is hard. I know the sacrifice you're putting in. My girls every day when I leave for the campaign trail, it's hard. There are a lot of tears in the Cruz household. I'm sure there are in the O'Rourke household. That's the single hardest part of doing this. Let me say beyond that. Look, I think Congressman O'Rourke is passionate. He is energetic. He believes in what he's fighting for. very much the same sentiments. Last year I did three debates with Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders believes in what he's fighting for. He believes in socialism. I think what he's fighting for doesn't work but I think you are sincere, like Bernie, that you believe in expanding government and higher taxes and I commend you for fighting for what you believe in. as you noted, we disagree on the outcome, but you're fighting for the principles you believe in, and I respect that.

BETO: True to form.