Progressive Group Targets Ted Cruz With Trump Calling Him A Liar, Over And Over

On Tuesday, Texans have an opportunity to do the right thing and get rid to the venal pustule known as Ted Cruz. Or as Trump calls him, Lyin' Ted. Come on, Texas. Surprise us for once.

Source: The Hill

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee announced Saturday that it is targeting Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) with a new ad featuring audio of President Trump repeatedly calling him a liar.

“I must tell you something about Ted Cruz. I have never, never met someone who lies more than Ted Cruz. One of the great liars of all time. That’s why we call him 'Lyin’ Ted.' Lyin’ Ted! He holds the Bible high, and then he lies,” Trump can be heard saying in the ad.

“Ted Cruz, he’s taken so much money from so many different people, and he’s totally controlled. He’s a nasty guy, nobody likes him, nobody in Congress likes him. Cruz is not a truthful person. Cruz is the most dishonest guy I think I’ve ever met in politics,” it continues.

The online ad, according to the group, will be targeted at Republican and independent women voters on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.