FL Gov Debate: DeSantis Dodges Question About Whether Trump Is A Good Role Model For Kids

Andrew Gillum and Trump wannabe, Rob DeSantis, had an interesting debate on CNN tonight. At many points, DeSantis tried (and failed) to land body blows asserting that Gillum was mayor of a city riddled by high crime and murder (kind of like when Republican trolls on tTwitter start with the "what about CHICAGO???").

Jake Tapper did a great job moderating, asking direct questions and not allowing either candidate to talk over the other. In one of the most interesting questions, he asked whether Donald Trump is a good role model. And DeSantis basically ignored the question and riffed about the embassy in Jerusalem. No idea how he moved to that, but here is the transcript:

(for the record, Andrew Gillum answered the question directly, no equivocation).

TAPPER: Congressman DeSantis, you featured your children in a campaign ad in which you were encouraging them to "build a wall" out of toy blocks and reading a children's story about the President saying you're fired. do you think President Trump is a good role model for the children of Florida? DESANTIS: My wife and I were poking a little fun at ourselves because of the way the campaign was going and I'm proud of my family though. I don't actually read "The Art of The Deal" to my son Mason. Here's what I know. You know, I was very passionate about moving our American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Andrew opposed that, a couple months said it was a mistake and said we shouldn't recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Every President for 25 years has promised that on the campaign trail. Once in office they didn't do it. Donald Trump promised it and followed through with it, so to me when you give your word and you follow through with it as an elected official, that is the model that we're supposed to do. He was right to most embassy to Jerusalem. I was there for an historic event. I know Andrew didn't support that and doesn't think that's right but to me that was true leadership.

TAPPER: Mr. Mayor? GILLUM: I'm confused by the question. TAPPER; The question is whether or not he thinks President Trump is a good role model for the children of Florida. GILLUM: That's what I thought you asked...No, he's not. Donald Trump -- Donald trump is weak. As all week people do, they become bullies and Mr. DeSantis, his acolyte, trying out to be the Trump apprentice. He's tweeting him and talking to him and complimenting him. My disgust for the president and his behavior actually will have nothing to do -- if Trump tries to send us money as President Obama tried to send to the State of Florida to build high speed rail across I-4 corridor, if Trump tries to send, I'll take it and bring it to the State of Florida and put the people of the State of Florida to work.

If you can't answer the question directly, maybe you don't deserve to be the Governor.