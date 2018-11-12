Republicans: Count Florida Votes Until GOP Wins, Then Stop

Seems to me I’ve heard this song before, it’s an old familiar score …

Florida, you cannot hide Democratic ballots, count only the Republicans and then say that the counting is over once the Republicans are in the lead.

That’s the rules. Just because you got away with stealing an election in 2000 does not mean you can do it again this year. You have to wait at least 20 years before you steal another one. I think that’s in the rules, too.

If you’ll recall, the last election you stole ended in a crashed economy, banks failing, a couple of wars that cost $4 Trillion dollars and 6,648 American lives and a debt that could choke a horse. So, Florida, you can see why we’re a little anxious about you doing it again.

And then there’s this …

“The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night!” Donald Trump

Well, there ya go, Florida. You screwed up the election so Republicans win because they are experts at screwing up.

Crossposted at JuanitaJean.com