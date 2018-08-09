'Not From Around Here': GOP Rep Dog-Whistles Sharice Davids Right Before She Wins Primary

Just in case Kansas Republican Kevin Yoder was going to have to run against an Indigenous, LGBQT woman, he wanted to make sure everyone knew how low he'd be willing to sink to defeat her. Before all the votes were even tallied in Tuesday night's primary for Kansas' 3rd Congressional District, Rep. Yoder lobbed this claim against Davids (and one of his other potential opponents, Brent Welder):

“[N]either of them are from around here, and both want to force their radical ideas on those of use who have dedicated our entire lives to this community and this state....[They] don’t know Kansas. They don’t know our values.”

Um...Sharice Davids is an Indiginous woman who is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. She is soooooooo "from around here." Way more "from around here" than Yoder's Irish, German, English ass is.

She doesn't know "our values?" Is that because she is LGBQT? Or because she knows how to work her way up from community college to Cornell Law School? I don't know, Congressman. Which one of you took a taxpayer-funded trip to Israel to "learn more about the Holy Land" with 30 of your colleagues only to get drunk and skinny dip in the Sea of Galilee with 20 of them?

Listen, most of us know dog-whistles when we hear them. Rep. Yoder just happened to pick the absolutely worst person in the world target with them. An indigenous, LGBQT, Mixed-Martial-Arts Fighter, brilliant and principled woman is most definitely from around here. And Kansas should be proud of it. Yoder votes with Trump 92% of the time. Oh, Sharice Davids knows his values. We ALL know his values. Davids just doesn't SHARE them. Let's hope the majority of voting people in Kansas' 3rd District don't, either.