Racist Cindy Hyde-Smith Wins Mississippi Runoff

I knew it was a long shot, but I really hoped that Mississippi could pull out a win for Democrat Mike Espy just to put the state on a path to (finally) putting the Civil War behind them. But alas, no.

Projection: Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) has defeated Mike Espy (D) in the #MSSEN runoff. But she's done so w/ an underwhelming margin for an R in MS. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 28, 2018

And here's one of the problems:

”I’m a Republican. I support Cindy Hyde-Smith ... I don’t give a damn what other people think,” Charles Evers, brother of civil rights activist Medgar Evers, who was assassinated by a white supremacist https://t.co/0mMU8f1kQ4 https://t.co/pyMW1TUK0W — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) November 27, 2018

I'm not saying that there's some kind of requirement that if you're black, you go with the Democrats. But when the Republican is an out-and-out racist who thinks public lynchings are a joke, Confederate kepis are cool, and not only doesn't apologize for those more-ancient-than-ancient views but offers the opinion that no one should have been offended but if they were, well, then sorry...

Maybe that's not the kind of Republican who will stand up for Black folks? I don't know how we break the fever of racism -- policies, attitudes, and outcomes -- but I sure as hell know it's going to move slower as long as there are folks in the African American community willing to overlook them.

So Hyde-Smith will go back to Congress, and we will have to organize. Doug Jones is up for re-election in Alabama in 2020. Will he face Sessions or someone else? Will Alabama nominate Sessions? Will Sessions run?

There were some serious inroads made in Texas and Georgia, but Florida went backwards. I don't know what the answer is but I do know there has to be one.

Update: Man in the hoody is right: