WalMart Withdraws Support Of Cindy Hyde-Smith, Demands Refund

The nation's largest employer backs out quickly when it's shown they made a campaign donation to a candidate making "racially insensitive" remarks. Yeah.
By Frances Langum
Ruh Roh. Walmart has rescinded a campaign donation they made to Cindy Hyde-Smith, that Mississippi Senate Candidate (guess which party) whose comments about public hanging and being pro-voter suppression have made national headlines.

Debra Messing and Judd Legum on Twitter had used Twitter to point out to @Walmart that their campaign contribution was public knowledge. Whoops.

Cindy Hyde-Smith is expected to attend a debate with her Democratic opponent Mike Espy tonight. The two face a runoff election for a Mississippi US Senate Seat on November 27 (next Tuesday).


