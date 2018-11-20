WalMart Withdraws Support Of Cindy Hyde-Smith, Demands Refund

Ruh Roh. Walmart has rescinded a campaign donation they made to Cindy Hyde-Smith, that Mississippi Senate Candidate (guess which party) whose comments about public hanging and being pro-voter suppression have made national headlines.

Debra Messing and Judd Legum on Twitter had used Twitter to point out to @Walmart that their campaign contribution was public knowledge. Whoops.

In a public statement regarding donations to Cindy Hyde-Smith, Walmart responded, "Sen. Hyde-Smith’s recent comments clearly do not reflect the values of our company and associates. As a result, we are withdrawing our support and requesting a refund of all campaign donations." — TOᑭ ᖇOᑭE TᖇAViS (@TopRopeTravis) November 20, 2018

Credit for bringing awareness to Walmart's support of Cindy Hyde-Smith belongs to @JuddLegum, who exposed them and several other major corporations for giving donations to her campaign.



More major announcements of withdrawing support to Hyde-Smith are expected today. — TOᑭ ᖇOᑭE TᖇAViS (@TopRopeTravis) November 20, 2018

Cindy Hyde-Smith is expected to attend a debate with her Democratic opponent Mike Espy tonight. The two face a runoff election for a Mississippi US Senate Seat on November 27 (next Tuesday).