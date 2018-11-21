Cindy Hyde-Smith Ends Debate By Telling Voters Wrong Date For Election

So how much can a Republican candidate in the deep South screw up, cheat, race bait, display an incredible tone-deafness, and openly admit to voter suppression tactics, and still have a chance of winning?

We're about to find out.

Cindy Hyde-Smith has used a "public hanging" dog whistle.

She's openly discussed using voter suppression.

She cheated her way into Tuesday night's debate (which was sponsored by her own campaign contributors).

And then at the end of said debate, she gave the wrong date on which voters should cast their ballots.

This last shenanigan appears to be a slip of the tongue, and is understandable given the pressures of a debate. But given the history of voting rights in Mississippi, let alone Cindy's campaign, no benefit of the doubt is due to her.