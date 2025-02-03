Trump Administration Releasing Immigrants Back Into The U.S.?!?!

Trump has aggressively publicized the arrests of more than 8,000 immigrants with the promise that those detained would be part of a historic mass deportation. But some have already been released back into the United States on a monitoring program, according to NBC News.

Since he took office, President Donald Trump and his allies have promoted immigration operations in cities like Chicago and New York, where agents across federal agencies were called in to increase the number of arrests. But arresting more people inside the United States on allegations of immigration violations means they need to be held somewhere. And significant space constraints in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities — and federal court orders forbidding indefinite detention — have forced the agency to release some of those arrested in the roundups rather than hold them until deportation.

Isn't that what President Biden did? You mean he had good reasons for doing so? You don't say!

In a statement to NBC News, an ICE spokesperson acknowledged federal court cases limit ICE from detaining people indefinitely if their countries refuse to take them back, which can lead ICE to release them. “The agency’s federal law enforcement officers do everything they can to keep our communities safe,” the spokesperson said. “In some cases, ICE is required to release certain arrested aliens from custody.”

But don't you worry! Yambo to the rescue! Now he's going to use an infamous law from 1798!

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 - President Donald Trump is set to test the limits of his immigration crackdown by invoking a wartime law to deport immigrants alleged to be gang members without court hearings, a broad authority that could supercharge his mass deportation push and potentially sweep in people not charged with crimes. After taking office, Trump ordered military and immigration officials to be ready by Feb. 3 to implement the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, last used to justify internment camps for people of Japanese, German and Italian descent during World War Two. The move - which would almost certainly face legal challenges - could allow him to bypass due process rights and rapidly remove migrants. Trump, a Republican, stormed back into the White House promising to deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally - an action he said was necessary after high levels of illegal immigration under Democrat Joe Biden. Trump issued a flurry of executive actions to redirect military resources to support the mass deportation effort and empowered U.S. immigration officers to make more arrests, including at schools, churches and hospitals - even though those specific measures are unpopular and highly contested by civil and immigrant rights groups. But even with Trump’s sweeping early actions, his administration will have to contend with overwhelmed immigration courts where asylum cases can take years to resolve. Trump expanded a fast-track deportation process known as expedited removal, but it only applies to those in the U.S. for two years or less and still gives migrants the ability to claim asylum.

In other words, nothing is EVER as simple as Republicans make it out to be. It's a lesson that voters have to learn, over and over.