You're Invited! Spend Election Night Here At C&L

Hey! Did you all notice the spruced-up digs?

Site Guru Jamie rolled out a new look for our site just in time for a Midterm Watch party. It didn't seem right to have a party without plumping up the pillows, getting the good glasses out, and clearing the dance floor -- just in case.

We have lots of activities planned here, starting at around 3PM Pacific/6PM Eastern. Bingo cards, a live stream or two, and Your Faithful Editor filling a glass and hanging out with you in the comments. John Amato will be your host for a wild ride.

Come hell or high water, we're all in this together. I think that this midterm will not be like any we've seen before, and that it's something to experience with others, regardless of where the outcomes go.

Of course you either voted already or will be voting tomorrow, right? RIGHT???? Do that before you do anything else.

You're all invited to come hang out. I'll be tweeting the link tomorrow when we have it so you can plan to drop in. I'll give you some virtual wine, beer, or club soda -- your call! -- and we'll all see whether the donations, phone banking, text banking, tweetstorms, Facebook shares, shaken fists and widened eyes at some of our amazing candidates will make the difference we're hoping for.

Looking forward to seeing you,

Karoli