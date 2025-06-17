Donald Says He Won't Call Gov. Walz After Trump Fan Assassinated A Democrat

Even though the suspect in the Minnesota home invasion shootings, which took two lives, and even though the alleged assassin, Vance Boelter, was a Trump supporter with a list of Democrats he planned to target next, Donald Trump said, "Why waste time?" in calling Gov. Tim Walz.

Well, Donald, because that's what presidents do. It is customary for presidents to call state leaders to offer support after deadly shootings, and this time, Democrats were specifically targeted. Instead of calming the waters amid more political violence, Trump ratcheted it up by lashing out at Walz, calling the Democratic Governor “whacked out” and “a mess.”

“I don’t really call him,” Trump told reporters during his flight back to Washington. “I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out, I’m not calling him. Why would I call him?”

Trump added, “The guy doesn’t have a clue. He’s a mess. So, you know, I could be nice and call him, but why waste time?”

Trump said that Walz appointed Boelter to a state advisory board, but these are not appointments to a position in the governor’s office or Cabinet. The Minnesota Star Tribune reports that Boelter was first appointed to the board in 2016 by then-Gov. Mark Dayton.

As I noted in a previous post, when Vance Boelter was captured after a two-day manhunt, "Trump failed to call Gov. Walz after the assassinations. Maybe that's because the assassin is a Trump supporter."

Donald J. Trump is a massive failure as a human being and as a president. Trump lacks the empathy gene, and just as he watched TV with glee for over three hours while his supporters tried to overturn a fair election, again, he's incapable of making a phone call.

A Democrat and her husband were assassinated. A Democratic mayor was detained. A union leader was arrested during a protest. A Democratic U.S. Senator was roughed up for asking Kristi Noem a question. Marines have been deployed on U.S. soil in a Democratic state.

Fascism isn't coming. It's here. Trump is letting his supporters know that violence against Democrats is not only OK with him, but he supports it.