Tim Walz Has Had It With 'Fascist' Trump And His 'Fat Ankles'

During a DNC meeting in Minneapolis on Monday, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz tore into Donald Trump, sliced him and diced the president's fascist policies, and even took a shot at his cankles. Walz described what life would be like for Americans if Kamala Harris had won the presidency.

"Let me tell you, the privilege of a lifetime, to stand beside someone we know was the most qualified, and would have been a fantastic president, in a President Harris," he said, "and look, we wouldn't wake up every day to a bunch of shit on TV, and a bunch of nonsense. We would wake up to an adult with compassion, dignity, vision, and leadership, doing the work. Not a manchild crying about whatever is wrong with him. May his fat ankles find something today."

Walz, the 2024 vice presidential candidate, called on Democrats to unite against Trump's "fascist" policies and targeted the media's narrative that claims the Democratic Party is divided. "There's a division in my damn house and we're still married!" he said.

"But what we have to be clear about is, don't take the bait," he continued. "It boggles my damn mind that in the midst of a military takeover of our cities and the attempt to go into others, the flaunting of the rule of law, the cruelness and the unconstitutional nature of the way they're attacking our neighbors, that the press finds the need to talk about, 'oh, there's a division in the Democratic Party.'"

"There's a division in my damn house, and we're still married and things are good," he said. "That's life. We are strong — we are strong 'cause we challenge each other. We are strong 'cause we're held accountable. We're strong because we believe that there's a place for everyone here."

Then he mocked the life of a Republican these days.

"Think of how easy it would be to be a damn Republican," he continued. 'Oh, what should I wear today?' This stupid frickin' red hat. 'What should I say today?' I don't know, make sure it's cruel. 'Who do we listen to?' Oh, that guy? The felon in the White House? Listen to him, and that will be fine."

Ouchies! But he's right.

"I always get in trouble for it, and I'll continue to say it," he added. "I don't think we do any favors when we don't name it — these are fascist policies."



Walz didn't hold back, and we need more Democratic fighters out there who can call a fascist a fascist. He brought the fire we all needed.