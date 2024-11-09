Gov Tim Walz: Don't Mess With Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz gave a speech saying that since "the other side said to leave it up to the states," he's not going to let them fuck with Minnesota. After Harris-Walz's defeat, people point fingers at Biden and sometimes Walz. Are you fucking kidding me? He is the shit.

"Look, Minnesota always has and always will be there to provide shelter from the storm," he said. "As long as I'm governor of Minnesota, we will protect a woman's right to make her own health care decisions."

"As long as I am governor of Minnesota, we will welcome immigrants with gratitude for their contributions to our communities," Walz continued. "As long as I'm governor of Minnesota, we will stand with the rest of the world in fighting climate change and developing new clean energy solutions."

"As long as I'm governor of Minnesota, we'll be a state that respects democracy, a place where we're proud of our civic debate and where we don't demonize people who disagree with us," he said. "As long as I'm governor of Minnesota, we will defend our kids' freedoms to go to school without worrying about being shot dead in their classrooms."

"And by the way, as long as I'm governor, Minnesota will always be a labor state, a state that stands with working people no matter who they voted for," he added.

On an aside, sort of:

There will be a lot of leopards eating the faces from the leopards eating faces party. It will hurt, but admittedly, I'm OK with that. MAGA wanted cheaper gas, and egg prices were too high for them. Allegedly! Enjoy the upcoming inflation with tariffs. Mass deportation will cause food shortages and sky-high grocery bills. However, if you're in Minnesota, you have a governor who will protect you from Trump's outrageous, and yes, weird, policies targeting specific groups.