Gov. Walz: Trump Thinks He's In Venezuela

On CNN, Minnesota Gov. Walz responded to Trump's lies that Minnesota cheated him in the 2020 election in the way he only can.

Cooper: The former president was in your home state, Minnesota, on Saturday. I just want to play a little bit of what he had to say.

Trump: If they don't cheat, we win this state easily, OK? They cheat. They have no shame. They cheat. Do you understand that, you crooked people? They're the most crooked. They cheat. They cheated in the last election, and they're going to cheat in this election, but we're going to get them.

Cooper: We should note the former president lost Minnesota in 2020. Do you think he could win Minnesota in 2024? And obviously, if you want to respond to the allegations of fraud, which are not true.

Walz: Yeah, they're not true. I think he thinks he's in Venezuela or something.

Look, he's trying to complete his state of hockey.

He lost in 16.

He lost in 20.

He'll lose in 24.

Hat trick.

That's what he's going to get.