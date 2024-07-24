BAM! Tim Walz Takes It Directly To Trump On Fox News

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz so thoroughly put it to Trump on Fox News, that Trump whined about it on Truth Social. with one of his whiny Truth Social posts ridiculing Fox News for putting on a Democratic politician.

Fox News host Bill Hemmer did his best to pretend that choosing a different presidential nominee somehow is equal to Trump trying to overthrow the government and the free and fair election of 2020.

HEMMER: There a certain irony to saying that Donald Trump is bad for democracy? When it looks pretty obvious that the Democratic Party leapfrogged the entire Democratic system and they did it in about 24 hours publicly. WALZ: Look the process has always been there. I welcome, if Sean or anybody wants to become a DNC delegate, you're welcome to, but what I know is Democrats are ready to move when the situation warrants it. Lookm it doesn't matter convictions, it doesn't matter failed policies, Republican Party are stuck with Donald Trump. He's yours, you've got him, welcome to it. Democratic Party can make our decisions; we pick our nominee. Look if you don't like it don't vote for in November, but I think the American public are going to see they knew that this administration was delivering. We knew that as far as economic numbers placed against global numbers, America's in a far better shape, and we also know that a foreign policy that respects our alliances, not cozying up to dictators like Putin and Orban, is not the way to go. So you know J.D. Vance, mind your own, mind your own business is what I would tell them.

That's how it is done, folks. It didn't take long for the narcissistic treasonous buffoon to cry like a baby missing his binky.

Another day, another Truth Social post complaining about Fox News bringing on a guest who is not a MAGA loyalist.



Anti-Trump voices should go on Fox News every chance they get. Trump can't stand it. pic.twitter.com/fR9doKy780 — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) July 23, 2024

Hey Don Quixote, what are you fighting? I know the truth hurts.

Like a good fascist, Trump cannot have any opposing views on "his" right-wing airwaves.