Tim Walz: They Were Banning Books From Schools, We 'Banished Hunger From Ours'

After accepting the Democratic nomination as Vice President on Day 3 , Gov. Walz took the gloves off and in a few minutes showed the difference between us and the MAGA cult.

So there I was, a 40-something high school teacher with little kids, zero political experience, and no money, running in a deep red district.

But you know what?

Never underestimate a public school teacher.

I represented my neighbors in Congress for 12 years, and I learned an awful lot.

I learned how to work across the aisle on issues like growing the rural economies and taking care of veterans.

And I learned how to compromise without compromising my values.

Then I came back to serve as governor, and we got right to work making a difference in our neighbors' lives.

We cut taxes for the middle class.

We passed paid family and medical leave.

We invested in fighting crime and affordable housing.

We cut the cost of prescription drugs and helped people escape the kind of medical debt that nearly sank my family.

And we made sure that every kid in our state gets breakfast and lunch every day.

So while other states were banning books from their schools, we were banishing hunger from ours.