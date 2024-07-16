Tim Scott Calls Trump An 'American Lion' In Over-The-Top Convention Speech

Scott told the audience they'd better start believing in miracles since Trump survived the assassination attempt relatively unscathed. Tell that to the families of the dead and injured, Tim.

Just when you thought Tim Scott couldn't further debase himself in the service of Trump, he manages to do it again. Here's the opening of his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this Monday.

SCOTT: Are you ready for four more years of Donald Trump? Yeah, me too. Listen, if you did not believe in miracles in before Saturday, you better be believing right now. Thank God almighty that we live in a country that still believes in the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, the Alpha and the Omega. And our God, our God, still saves, he still delivers, and he still sets free, because on Saturday, the devil came to Pennsylvania, holding a rifle, but an American lion got back up on his feet and he roared!!! Oh yeah! He roared!!!

No word from Scott on why God didn't protect the 50 year old fireman who died, and the 57 and 74 year old men who were critically injured.

Those are some very selective miracles. Saves Donald, but allows his supporter to be killed and two others critically injured. 🙌🏻 — ❤️‍🔥 A To The Z ❤️‍🔥 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) July 16, 2024

And two others seriously wounded. Vile. They’re trying to minimize what happened. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 16, 2024

People are criticizing Trump for not calling the victim’s family, but I think perhaps the family does not want to hear from Trump because of language like this. That may be why he hasn’t called them. — SandraEK🐁 (@smallsoulbites) July 16, 2024

God redirected that bullet into someone else apparently… — Always Memin (@AlwaysMemin) July 16, 2024

Yes, it was a miracle all except for the guy who got shot and killed right Tim? — Scotty Mac (@smcnaney) July 16, 2024

See how it's not so hard to believe that Team Trump would be willing to sacrifice a few followers for the bigger bump in popularity — Bob 🇺🇲🇺🇦❣️🇺🇦🇺🇲 (@BobRuth12) July 16, 2024