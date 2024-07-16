Tim Scott Calls Trump An 'American Lion' In Over-The-Top Convention Speech

Scott told the audience they'd better start believing in miracles since Trump survived the assassination attempt relatively unscathed. Tell that to the families of the dead and injured, Tim.
By HeatherJuly 16, 2024

Just when you thought Tim Scott couldn't further debase himself in the service of Trump, he manages to do it again. Here's the opening of his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this Monday.

SCOTT: Are you ready for four more years of Donald Trump? Yeah, me too.

Listen, if you did not believe in miracles in before Saturday, you better be believing right now. Thank God almighty that we live in a country that still believes in the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, the Alpha and the Omega.

And our God, our God, still saves, he still delivers, and he still sets free, because on Saturday, the devil came to Pennsylvania, holding a rifle, but an American lion got back up on his feet and he roared!!!

Oh yeah! He roared!!!

No word from Scott on why God didn't protect the 50 year old fireman who died, and the 57 and 74 year old men who were critically injured.

