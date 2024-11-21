Astrid Et Raphaëlle: PBS Has A Hit On Its Hands

While I was checking out the PBS streaming app to find when the new Ken Burns mini-series Leonardo da Vinci was being released, I stumbled upon this French series labeled "Astrid."

Astrid et Raphaëlle is a simple enough procedural premise. An Autistic archivist named Astrid Nielsen and impulsive inspector Raphaëlle Coste work together to solve crimes in and around Paris.

I did enjoy The Good Doctor so I was intrigued.

I've loved many French TV series including the most excellent Spiral and Braquo, so I gave it a whirl.

It hooked me right away.

What their description doesn't show is how heartfelt and authentic the duo's interplay is as they begin to work together and understand each other. The relationships between the characters are sweet, anchored by the fine performances of Sara Mortensen and Lola Dewaere.

Another great feature of the program is Astrid Nielsen's interaction with her autistic social group, which is set up like a 12-step meeting. The characters are fun as they describe Raphaëlle as a neurotypical.

I just started season three, and I'm really enjoying it.

There are new procedures that are also pretty good, like the new Matlock with Kathy Bates and the great Kaitlin Olson in High Potential, but this unique blend of 'case of the week,' and the main characters' relationship is a real joy.

