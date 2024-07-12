RNC In Disarray: Voting Edition

Earlier this week, the RNC platform committee met only to be rolled by the party's establishment to adapt Project 2025 - or Agenda 47 if you'd rather. Part of the platform was various voter suppression goals, such as eliminating early voting, voter ID, proving citizenship and other crimes against democracy. Afterwards, Lara Trump and other national Republican leaders were touting their " Block Protect The Vote" measures and making inferences to The Big Lie to justify their agenda of voter suppression:



Lara Trump said she's heard from many supporters who question why voters have so much time to cast ballots. In Wisconsin, in-person absentee voting begins two weeks before an election date with hours set by municipal clerks. Mail-in ballots must be received by the time polls close on Election Day.

"We could get back to a day of, as I [mentioned during the rally], of one day of voting, voter ID, paper ballots," she said. "If that's something the country wants, we could see a day like that again. Right now, we're gonna have to play the hand that we're dealt."

Whatley said the RNC was still weighing whether to file a federal lawsuit challenging the Wisconsin Supreme Court's drop box ruling. In the Friday decision, a 4-3 liberal majority overturned a 2022 ruling that banned drop boxes; at that time, the court had a 4-3 conservative majority.

The best part of that press conference was when a reporter, A.J. Bayatpour, trolled Trump by asking her if she was going to station monitors at every mailbox in the state, as well as polling stations and drop boxes.

But then, just a few hours later at another Block Protect The Vote rally in Waukesha County, they were singing a whole different tune:

Another consistent message from speakers, including Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley and Co-chair Lara Trump, was Republican voters should make use of all voting options currently at their disposal, including absentee ballots. "If you can vote early, vote early," Waukesha County Chairman Paul Farrow said. At that point, a woman in the audience shouted, "And often." Farrow smiled, then replied. "Not often. We're not Illinois."

Hoo boy, that sure was funny! Would someone remind them that Wisconsin was the state with fake electors and a US Senator acting as a mule for the fake elector slates, not Illinois.

Personally, I would rather have seen the Republicans stick to the guns. Let them see just how well their voter suppression gambit works in the more rural, conservative areas where people are too busy farming and working to just drop everything and drive several miles to get to the polling place. Then maybe they'll finally knock off this tiresome crap.