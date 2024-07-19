RNC Trots Out Cheater Trump’s Golf Pro To Praise His Game

Donald Trump is a notorious golf cheater. And just like he desperately wants people to think he didn’t try to cheat his way into staying in the White House in 2021, he apparently has some desperate need to convince people he’s not a golf cheat, either.

So, in a convention that supposedly “showcases the very best of Wisconsin and the Republican Party,” the RNC dutifully gave John Nieporte, the head of Trump’s Palm Beach golf club, a speaking spot on the most coveted last night.

Sure enough, Nieporte did his fluffing job. “Donald Trump is a great boss and one hell of a golfer,” Nieporte gushed. “At our club championship in March, I watched President Trump hit a perfect 210-yard 4 iron to within 10 feet of the hole. Yep, he needed to sink that putt to win. Do you think he sank it? You better believe he sunk that putt.”

We saw a delighted Trump on the screen before Nieporte added, “Donald Trump: 21 club championships. Joe Biden: zero

Here’s what Nieporte left out or has missed, via The Palm Beach Post:

[T]he former president's dubious claims on the course have become legendary and were the subject of a 2019 book by sportswriter Rick Reilly: "Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump." "Trump doesn’t just cheat at golf," Reilly wrote. "He throws it, boots it, and moves it. He lies about his lies. He fudges and foozles and fluffs. At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back onto the fairway they came up with a nickname for him: 'Pele.'”

I have no basis to accuse Nieporte of lying about Trump’s game for the sake of getting some extra money or other reward. But if he wasn’t lying, he certainly has a distorted idea of Trump. Nieporte also said about felonious, fraudster, sexual assaulter, adulterer, classified documents stealer, insurrectionist and famous skinflint Trump, “For 25 years, I’ve seen his generosity and his remarkable character.”