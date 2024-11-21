GOP In Disarray: Tubby Vs The Squish - Part Two

Rep. Drunken Van Orden said that he would vote to release the Gaetz ethics report if it comes to a vote, despite his own past behavior problems.
By Chris capper LiebenthalNovember 21, 2024

Rep. Drunken "The Squish" Van Orden (WI - A Random Barstool) and Matt "Tubby" Gaetz have no love lost between them after they bumped heads earlier this year. Apparently, that bad blood is still there, since DVO told Manu Raju of CNN that he would vote to release the ethics report for Gaetz:

RAJU: Would you vote to release that report?

DVO: I think it's very important that everybody has as much knowledge as possible so that they can make an informed decision.

RAJU: That's a yes.

DVO: That's a yes. So, if the rumors are true about Mr. Gaetz' conduct, then there should be referrals to other agencies. And if they're not true, then there's a whole lot of people that owe him an apology.

That's a surprisingly nuanced response for the drunken oaf who you usually shoots from the mouth and then doesn't think about it later.

And while DVO's position of voting yes to releasing the report is the right one, it is more than a little hypocritical. He's OK with releasing a report about Gaetz sexually abusing minors, he has fought tooth and nail to keep a video of him verbally abusing minors in the nation's Capital. Didn't he want all the voters to have as much knowledge as possible so that they could have made an informed decision?

I would humbly suggest that Congress release both the Gaetz report as well as the DVO video. After all, Republicans keep saying that they are all for transparency, right?

