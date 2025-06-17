Hah! Senate Medicaid Cuts Are Even Worse Than The House Version

According to a new poll published Tuesday by health research organization KFF, 83% of the public have favorable views of Medicaid. Just a few months ago, in January, that figure was 77% of the public. Via NPR:

"The largest uptick we saw in favorability of the past couple of months was among Republicans," Kirzinger adds. Three in four Republicans now say they view Medicaid favorably.

That popularity boost comes as many more people are hearing about Republican cuts to Medicaid in the news. It's among the most difficult political issues for Republican lawmakers trying to navigate narrow majorities in both houses of Congress to pass their tax and budget bill. The legislation, officially named the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act", passed the House, and the Senate is trying to pass its version before the July 4 recess.

That budget bill is much less popular than Medicaid, the KFF poll found. Overall, two in three Americans have unfavorable views of the bill. Those who support President Trump do like the bill, but they also like Medicaid, Kirzinger says.

[...] In fact, "people want to see increased spending on Medicaid and they don't want to see it cut," she says. In March, KFF found only 17% of people were in favor of decreased federal funding for Medicaid, and 42% said it should actually be increased.