Hah! Senate Medicaid Cuts Are Even Worse Than The House Version

Clearly, Republicans have a death wish, since most Republicans now support Medicaid.
By Susie MadrakJune 17, 2025

According to a new poll published Tuesday by health research organization KFF, 83% of the public have favorable views of Medicaid. Just a few months ago, in January, that figure was 77% of the public. Via NPR:

"The largest uptick we saw in favorability of the past couple of months was among Republicans," Kirzinger adds. Three in four Republicans now say they view Medicaid favorably.

That popularity boost comes as many more people are hearing about Republican cuts to Medicaid in the news. It's among the most difficult political issues for Republican lawmakers trying to navigate narrow majorities in both houses of Congress to pass their tax and budget bill. The legislation, officially named the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act", passed the House, and the Senate is trying to pass its version before the July 4 recess.

That budget bill is much less popular than Medicaid, the KFF poll found. Overall, two in three Americans have unfavorable views of the bill. Those who support President Trump do like the bill, but they also like Medicaid, Kirzinger says.

[...] In fact, "people want to see increased spending on Medicaid and they don't want to see it cut," she says. In March, KFF found only 17% of people were in favor of decreased federal funding for Medicaid, and 42% said it should actually be increased.

So this news is very bad for Republicans, because from what I hear, the Senate version of the MAGA Murder Bill is EVEN WORSE. Oh darn! (When your enemy is drowning, throw them an avil...)

The Senate bill would cut Medicaid "far more aggressively" than the House bill: www.nytimes.com/2025/06/16/u...

Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) 2025-06-17T00:54:02.349Z

Senate Republicans are apparently planning to make the draconian #Medicaid cuts in House-passed reconciliation bill WORSE even though it is strongly opposed by public and CBO estimates the Medicaid cuts alone will make 7.8M uninsured. Preliminary Senate bill language is expected later today.

Edwin Park (@edwincpark.bsky.social) 2025-06-16T17:17:23.150Z

Senate Republicans release Trump agenda bill text on Medicaid, Medicare and SALT www.nbcnews.com/politics/con...

MSNBC (@msnbc.com) 2025-06-16T21:45:42.306Z

Discussion

