Open Thread - A Great Loss Here At C&L - LeftofCenter RIP

We are deeply saddened to report a loss to our staff here at C&L. LeftofCenter aka VegasJessie has passed.

As Karoli said earlier today:

The world lost a wonderful person yesterday when VegasJessie left us so suddenly, without warning. I’ve never known anyone like her - talented, passionate, generous and focused. Her memory will live on in her sons, the young gymnasts she coached, and her writing she so generously shared over the years. Just a reminder to give love every day because she is gone too soon and will be sorely missed.

Jessie passed away yesterday of an apparent heart attack. I don't have much more in the way of details, but it is true, and she leaves behind her mother, husband and two sons and many very sad people.

Jessie found us because she was doing some writing for Alan Colmes, and I asked her on a whim if she'd like to write for us. She made a huge contribution to the site over the years, from her sweetness overall to her fierce support for Democrats and liberal ideas. Even after she opened that HUGE gym a couple of years back, she still found time for us.

In addition to her generous contributions to us, she also was incredibly generous to her young gymnasts, particularly those who might not have otherwise been able to be gymnasts. She will be missed by many in Las Vegas, in the progressive political community, and in the gymnastics community as a whole.

I can hear her in my head telling us the best memorial is to elect Democrats on Tuesday and tie Trump in knots.