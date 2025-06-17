Van Orden Attacks Democrats Over Minnesota Shootings

When news of the Minnesota assassinations broke, Rep Drunken Van Orden responded like most human beings:

Hours after an assassin killed a Democratic state lawmaker and wounded another in Minnesota this past weekend, Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden's official social media accounts condemned the shootings. "I am horrified by the attack on two Minnesota state lawmakers," read a post to Van Orden's official X account. "Political violence has no place in America. I fully condemn this attack, along with all forms of political violence and intimidation."

But as time progressed, DVO's humanity regressed and he started reaching levels of depravity that made Mike Lee stand back in shock.

When Minnesota Mike Walz posted a picture of Rep. Melissa Hortman, calling her the most consequential speaker in state history, DVO decided to call Walz a clown:

DVO then presented with the same classlessness when he referred to Walz as stupid

But DVO was nowhere near done. He saved the ultimate dick move for Rep Mark Pocan, who was one of the identified targets on the assassin's hit list:

What the hell is this?!

I don’t recall you ever saying thanks for me getting the person arrested that was threatening you and Tammy.

Tammy refers to Senator Tammy Baldwin, who was also on the assassin's manifesto.

But is DVO really trying to take credit for the arrest of Vance Boelter and expecting Pocan and Baldwin and many others to thank him? WTAF!

I thought this was DVO's normal assholery, because he was pissed at Walz and Pocan for embarrassing him by holding townhall meetings in his district when he is too afraid to do that. But to claim having helped capture Boelter and expecting thanks - well, that is either channeling his inner Trump or channeling his third bottle of bourbon of the day.

To make things worse, there used to be a time when asshats like DVO would have been held reponsible for such bullshit, even by other Republicans. Nowadays, that's inconceivable.