Gross! Van Orden Tweets Nudes; Claims They're Of A Dem

He's sick. Rep Drunken Van Orden reveals serious personality disorder by retweeting graphic, sexual photos and trying to bully people online.
Credit: Screenshot/NYPost/Noviny
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 7, 2025

It's no deep dark secret that Rep Drunken Van Orden doesn't have very good people skills. He's sexually harassed two women while he was in the Navy, he screamed at a teen library aide, he screamed at teen Senate pages, and he physically assaulted a young woman with CODEPINK. He's gone after colleagues like former Rep Matt Gaetz. But DVO has a special hatred for Rep Mark Pocan because Pocan keeps showing DVO up, holding town hall meetings in DVO's territory while DVO is too afraid to meet his constituents. This hatred, and DVO's stunted social skills, boiled over again on Xitter.

On Wednesday, the NY Post showed a photo on Xitter of a European man who was running around naked except for a hood and crocs, carrying a stick with a sex toy tied to it, and terrifying tourists. Van Orden retweeted it and falsely claimed that it was Pocan:

screenshot_2025-08-06_235918

Throughout the day, DVO kept xitting the picture and referring it to Pocan. As the day progressed and DVO presumably got drunker, the posts became more deranged and more inappropriate. He lashed out more at Pocan:

screenshot_2025-08-06_235820

He once posted the sexual terrorist with another one, Trump:

screenshot_2025-08-07_004506

He even went so far as doing a xit post of the European sexual terrorist and his opponent, Rebecca Cooke, in an unsettling juxtaposition:

screenshot_2025-08-07_000335

This might pass for witty repartee in DVO's alcohol-logged brain, but it is nothing more than immature bullying and adolescent tantrums.

It also shows that Drunken Van Orden isn't appropriate to be in public without supervision, much less being in Congress.

