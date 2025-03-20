Van Orden Is Feeling Pressure From His Bad Decisions

It's not a deep, dark secret that Rep. Drunken Van Orden has been making a lot of bad decisions and is continuing to make them today. He is in complete support of President Elmo scorched earth approach to government, even if it's on things he holds near and dear, like farmers aid or veterans' benefits. But he does not support these attacks on the people enough to face his constituents and defend them.

So, when a local TV station news reporter caught up to him, DVO got quite testy and agitated. When asked about the cuts to veterans' services, he came out with this noise:

“I spoke to Karen, who runs the Tomah facility, two weeks ago, and right now to the best of her knowledge there is zero degradation to veteran’s health care. What I need you to do is stop fear mongering. Stop fear mongering with our elderly. Stop fear mongering with our hungry children. Stop fear mongering with out veterans,” said Rep. Van Orden. “The Democrat party lied to the entire American population two years about cuts. And they’re doing the same thing again. So, knock it off.”

First of all, the workers had fired just before that, so the timing renders his statement meaningless. Secondly, with his reputation for drunk raging, who would want to tell him anything but what he wants to hear?

But I digress. The reporter then asked DVO about town halls and why he refuses to hold them. DVO again answered with nonsense:

“The reason we have town halls is so a consituents can speak directly to the representative and have a meaningful conversation. You can’t do that if people are just screaming at each other,” said Van Orden. “That is not an organic constituent revolt. What that is is a group of George Soros funded agitators that have nothing to offer but angst. Just like your previous quest. That’s a terrible question.”

Boy, that DVO sure knows a lot about town halls considering that he has never held a town hall meeting in his life.

And speaking of town halls, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz decided to give his neighbors in Wisconsin a twofer. He held a town hall meeting in DVO's district to stump for Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford. Well, that must have touched a nerve for old DVO who went on another wild-eyed rant:

“Tim Walz’s town hall stop in Wisconsin is simply a desperate attempt to save face and remain relevant after his embarrassing defeat, which sent him back to Minnesota in disgrace. Wisconsin voters rejected the far-left policies that resulted in $9 per dozen eggs and sky-high fuel costs. America is finally moving in the right direction, thanks to President Donald J. Trump and Vice President JD Vance, and voters throughout the Third District have no desire to Minnesota their Wisconsin.”

Apparently DVO can't afford gas money after paying off his bar tab to go to the grocery story to see how expensive eggs really are now, not to mention that many stores are rationing them, just like they did with toilet paper the last time the Orange Felon was president.

Something tells me that DVO will be encountering a hungry leopard in the not too distant future.