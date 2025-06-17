Don Jr. Distracts With Vile Attack On Transgender Community

Trump Junior viciously assaulted the transgender community after a Trump supporter allegedly murdered two Democratic politicians in Minnesota.

The over-the-top and dreadful attacks on the LGBTQ+ community never stop from the MAGA cult, led by this creep.

He joined Russian asset and Trump propagandist Benny Johnson:

TRUMP Jr: Just like the radical transgender movement is per capita the most violent domestic terror threat, if not in America, probably the entire world per capita, because you have all these shooters and murderers or attempted murderers in such a tiny population of a country and yet they're beyond reproach, Benny. If this was any other group, you see it.

The Trump administration sinks as low as possible and goes to any lengths to shield themselves from any criticisms, even when their members allegedly murder people.

Don't look at reality, look at this fiction.

One of the reasons evangelicals embrace Demented Donald is that they are allowed to be as hateful and homophobic as they want with no recriminations.

The hatred oozes out of the MAGA cult.