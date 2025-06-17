Don Jr. Distracts With Vile Attack On Transgender Community

After a Trump supporter allegedly murdered two Democratic politicians in Minnesota, Junior claims transgender people are worse.
Don Jr. Distracts With Vile Attack On Transgender Community
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoJune 17, 2025

Trump Junior viciously assaulted the transgender community after a Trump supporter allegedly murdered two Democratic politicians in Minnesota.

The over-the-top and dreadful attacks on the LGBTQ+ community never stop from the MAGA cult, led by this creep.

He joined Russian asset and Trump propagandist Benny Johnson:

TRUMP Jr: Just like the radical transgender movement is per capita the most violent domestic terror threat, if not in America, probably the entire world per capita, because you have all these shooters and murderers or attempted murderers in such a tiny population of a country and yet they're beyond reproach, Benny.

If this was any other group, you see it.

The Trump administration sinks as low as possible and goes to any lengths to shield themselves from any criticisms, even when their members allegedly murder people.

Don't look at reality, look at this fiction.

One of the reasons evangelicals embrace Demented Donald is that they are allowed to be as hateful and homophobic as they want with no recriminations.

The hatred oozes out of the MAGA cult.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon