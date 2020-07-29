Don Jr Runs To Tucker Carlson To Whine About Twitter Jail

Guess who is politicizing the deaths of thousands of Americans in pursuit of conspiracy theories? Don Jr. with an assist from Fox and Tucker Carlson.

Don Jr was put in Twitter jail for promoting a Breitbart video containing FALSE AND DUBIOUS information about treatments for COVID19. So he gets to go on Fox News to promote his book.

My left-wing husband has been in Twitter Jail four times, and never got invited on any cable news outlet to whine about censorship.

The real issue here? People who like Trump because he's "not a politician" are now taking health advice from "not doctors" and "not scientists." What could go wrong?

And of course Don Jr. is being singled out and "silenced" for being a conservative, which is why he has a book deal and a permanent invitation on Fox News. Give me a break.

And please note that Tucker wants to define "censorship" as applying any time Twitter stops Don Jr from promoting unfounded medical advice about the virus.

My colleague Karoli is right. There's gotta be some serious investment in that drug in TrumpWorld.

Transcript of the Don Jr. interview h/t Heather.

TUCKER: We never dreamed we'd live to see journalists calling for more censorship, but that's where we are. Donald trump jr. Is the author of the new book, liberal privilege. Thanks so much for coming on. So I just have to ask you the blood test possible question with respect. Given the level of censorship imposed on you and anyone who supports the incumbent president, does the incumbent have a chance of getting reelected?

DON JR: Listen. I've been saying this for a long time. I wrote my first book about justice, censorship coming from the big tech giants, as homogenous a group as you could possibly imagine. If they are censoring my account, they are censoring others and they've been trying to do this for a while. I've been talking about the de-platforming, that the monetization of people because Tucker, you have to note, this never happens to someone saying something that benefits the Left. It only hurts conservatives. When I posted that video, I didn't say this is gospel; I said this is a must-watch because it seems very contrary to the narrative that they have been force-feeding us for a little while. Now twitter takes me down for that but twitter has no problem saying that coronavirus -- disinformation spread by the chinese government does not violate the rules, and that's interesting. It happens all one-way. It was very nice watching the people from cnn and msnbc because Jake Tapper himself posted, a study finds hydroxychloroquine and helped patients survive better. Why is not jake tapper spreading this information? I'm not a doctor and I don't claim to be, but I put something out there that challenges the narrative. Because I have a large platform, I'm canceled. You know who else got thrown out of twitter for the same offense? Sidney Powell who happens to be Michael Flynn's attorney and someone who has been sticking it to the Left. So if Fake Jake at CNN, no one is going to confuse as a conservative, can put it out but not be censored, not be questioned, and certainly not be grilled by a panel of his peers on CNN, why is it that it's happening to me and other Trump conservatives and other conservatives in general?

TUCKER: If I see another Republican officeholder backed by Google and the Chamber of Commerce lecture me that it's not really censorship because the government isn't doing it, I'm going to go bananas. I mean it, is there anybody in power who can step in to defend the most basic right of all of the American people, which is to say what you think is true?

DON JR: I think Josh Hawley in the Senate has done a very good job challenging this. Kevin McCarthy in the House has done the same thing. And that's a problem. I've been talking about this for three years and then see what happens to my Twitter, I know what I'm going to get before I hit send. They are doing what they can. I did a panel with josh and Kevin McCarthy and they are aware. The real problem is the vast majority of conservative legislators and Republicans have no idea that this issue is even going on. More importantly, they don't even realize that it's probably a top two or three issue with their base. If you are religious, if you are pro-life, if you are pro-second amendment, look at your analytics. They've gone through the floor. It's been a disaster, and it happens systematically on purpose and it's gone on now for years. They have to wake up.