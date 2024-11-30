Lil' White Boots Slows His Roll On Filling Rubio's Seat

The nomination of Marco Rubio to the Secretary of State position opens up his senate seat, so there's lots of speculation about whom DeSantis would pick and how involved Trumpy Bear will be in the process. Via NBC News:

Roughly two weeks after the Rubio announcement, however, DeSantis’ team is still working through its options and does not plan to show its hand for at least a month, according to five people familiar with the process. “The governor will be conducting a thorough vetting process and interview process in December that will involve several candidates,” a DeSantis adviser told NBC News. “He’s not in a hurry to make an important decision.”

The governor has said he plans to make his selection by the beginning of January. In the immediate aftermath of the Rubio pick, two schools of thought emerged: DeSantis could appoint a placeholder who would serve until the terms ends and then run for the Senate himself in 2026 ahead of a likely 2028 presidential bid, or pick someone to serve in the seat for the long term.

On that first choice, there appears to be resolution. DeSantis, two sources tell NBC News, is not likely to seek the Senate seat in 2026 or appoint himself to the spot, which is allowed. DeSantis does not appear poised to head to the Senate and has for now taken his name off the board. “The governor is not looking for a placeholder and seems unlikely to pursue the Senate himself,” a Florida Republican close to DeSantis’ team said.