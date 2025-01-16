DeSantis Could Risk GOP House Control With His Senate Pick

Ron DeSantis is considering picking off another House Republican to fill Rubio’s Senate seat. I'm kind of surprised that he didn't pick Lara Trump! Via The Daily Beast:

DeSantis spoke this week with Florida Reps. Kat Cammack, a rising star and Trump ally who is also close with DeSantis, and Cory Mills, a MAGA firebrand, sources told the Daily Beast. And he acknowledged on Monday that he’s well aware of the practical implications at play for advancing Trump’s agenda.

”Are you going to go from 217 to 216? That’s a tough, tough thing,” DeSantis said at a news conference.

The discussions between DeSantis and the two House lawmakers he is eyeing to fill Rubio’s Senate seat come as Speaker Johnson walks a tightrope trying to not to lose more than two votes on any one bill to advance Trump’s agenda.