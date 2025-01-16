DeSantis Could Risk GOP House Control With His Senate Pick

He said he’s well aware of the practical implications at play for advancing Trump’s agenda.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 16, 2025

Ron DeSantis is considering picking off another House Republican to fill Rubio’s Senate seat. I'm kind of surprised that he didn't pick Lara Trump! Via The Daily Beast:

DeSantis spoke this week with Florida Reps. Kat Cammack, a rising star and Trump ally who is also close with DeSantis, and Cory Mills, a MAGA firebrand, sources told the Daily Beast. And he acknowledged on Monday that he’s well aware of the practical implications at play for advancing Trump’s agenda.

”Are you going to go from 217 to 216? That’s a tough, tough thing,” DeSantis said at a news conference.

The discussions between DeSantis and the two House lawmakers he is eyeing to fill Rubio’s Senate seat come as Speaker Johnson walks a tightrope trying to not to lose more than two votes on any one bill to advance Trump’s agenda.

Trump has already poached a number of Congress members to serve in his administration. Now, Ron DeSantis may pick off another House Republican (Florida's Kat Cammack or Cory Mills) to fill Marco Rubio’s Senate seat. That could jeopardize Trump's agenda, due to Mike Johnson's razor-thin GOP majority.

Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 2025-01-15T18:26:09.551Z

#Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he won't be appointing himself to the Senate to replace Marco Rubio floridaphoenix.com/briefs/no-de... via @floridaphoenix.com

Craig Pittman (@craigtimes.bsky.social) 2025-01-11T15:52:27.112Z

DeSantis considers 2 House members to replace Rubio in the Senate.
Can Mike Johnson hold it together with a one seat majority?
www.thedailybeast.com/desantis-cou...

Sko Hayes (@skohayes.bsky.social) 2025-01-15T20:03:32.748Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon