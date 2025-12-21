MTG's Boyfriend Is Upset By MAGA In Disarray

Brian Glenn has a meltdown about the infighting going on with MAGA, forgetting that MTG tantrumed so hard she quit Congress.
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 21, 2025

During the fascist festival hosted by Turning Point USA in Arizona this weekend, there's been a lot of sniping going on. Benjamin Shapiro went after a slew of people. Steven The Blob Bannon went after Shapiro. None of the children were behaving.

All of this infighting has gotten conservative reporter Brian Glenn all upset, gosh darn it all!

Conservative journalist Brian Glenn erupted Friday over the ongoing MAGA civil war that was on full display Thursday during a Turning Point USA event in Arizona, warning that the escalating intraparty fights may hurt Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

“When it comes down to it, is your life better right now than it was a year ago?” Glenn said, speaking on right-wing news network Real America’s Voice.

“Do you think it's gonna be better off two years from now than it was when [Trump] took office? Those are the things I wish we'd talk about! All this other bull----, I'm sorry, I'm just over it! If I seem a little angry, I apologize, I'm just over it!”

It appears that in all of his faux outrage, Glenn forgot about his girlfriend's - er, fiancée's - own history of tantrums and picking fights to the point of quitting Congress. I guess that not all disarray is created equal or something like that.

