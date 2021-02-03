Fox Host: MTG's Extremism Is Just 'Weird And Kooky'

The Republican Party is reeling.

QAnon has taken over the GOP along with TrumpQ cultists, and they've targeted Rep. Ilhan Omar as their scapegoat to defend the insanity and despicable behavior of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

dems should tell house gop to eat a bag of male genitalia over this. rep. omar did not incite violence. https://t.co/fDYw7fAXq2 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 3, 2021

And of course, Fox News, Newsmax, and the rest of the conservative media will jump on board.

Playing the "what aboutism" game on Fox News' America's Newsroom, co-host Bill Hemmer actually described MTG's words and outrageous behavior as simply "weird and kooky."

That type of weird and kooky stormed and sacked the US Capitol, which resulted in six deaths so far.

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky, the #QAnonFamily!"