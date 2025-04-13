Orange Felon To Milwaukee Children: Eat Lead, You Punks!

In recent weeks, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) have been reported to have hazardous levels of leads and a number of them had to be closed temporarily for lead remediation. At least 125 schools were built before the 1978 ban of lead paint.

When MPS turned to the CDC for help, they were denied:

Milwaukee health officials investigating widespread lead contamination at Milwaukee Public Schools will not receive on-site help from a team of federal experts, in the wake of mass layoffs of federal health workers. The city's request for help, submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month, was denied on April 3 "due to the complete loss" of the CDC's lead poisoning prevention branch, according to an email from a CDC official obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. All of the federal program's workers were laid off earlier this month, part of mass layoffs announced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, CBS News and other national news outlets have reported.

Just think about it. Tens of thousands of children are being exposed to an ongoing threat from lead poisoning so that The Evil Kumquat can give another massive tax break to President Elmo and the other fat cats But don't worry, the Rancid Kumquat won't lose a minute of sleep, since most of the kids are Black.