Report: Orange Felon Selling Cabinet Seats To Highest Bidder

Recently, the Orange Felon tagged reality TV star and fake lumberjack Sean Duffy to be the Secretary of Transportation. But Duffy wasn't the Felon's first choice. That honor went to Tim Michels is a GOP carpetbagger from Connecticut who ran in 2018 to be the governor of Wisconsin. Like the California carpetbagger, Eric Hovde, Michels ran as a mini-me to the Orange Felon and like Hovde, got sent back to his home state with his tail between his legs.

Per a report written by Dan Bice of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Felon had more than 500,000 reasons why he wanted Michels:

MIchels, his two brothers and each of their spouses gave a total of $503,600 to a Trump-aligned political action committee, a Trump fundraising committee and the Republican National Committee — all on the same day in late September. Less than two months later, Trump — known for his transactional approach to politics — offered Michels a position in his cabinet as head of the U.S. Department of Transportation last Saturday, according to sources familiar with the situation. The deal fell through, however, when Trump's transition committee insisted that Michels divest his holdings as co-owner of Michels Corp., the family-owned construction business worth an estimated $3.9 billion. At that point, Trump pivoted and selected former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy for the post.

It sure makes one wonder how many of the other appointees to the Felon's crime syndicate, er, cabinet, had paid for their appointments and how much they paid. Surely, the Felon was charging top rates. He's got a lot of legal fees to pay off.