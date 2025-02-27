Robin Vos Surrenders Testes To The Orange Felon

To say that there has been no love lost between The Orange Felon and Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos would be an understatement. These two crooks and liars have been going after each other for years.

Felon frequently ripped into Vos for not doing more to overturn the 2020 election and for not firing the elections commission administrator, even though both of those things were illegal and impossible to do. Felon also endorsed Vos's opponent in the 2022 primary and again in the general when his opponent ran as a write-in candidate. He also had his supporters try to recall him twice.

For his part, Vos had called Trump a "loser" and had said he would work very hard to prevent Felon from becoming the 2024 nominee for the GOP.

But now, Vos has apparently surrendered his testes for Felon to keep in a mason jar on his desk and Vos can't stop groveling at the mere mention of the Felon's name:

Just a few years after President Donald Trump backed a primary challenger against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the Rochester Republican says he and the president are “tight.” Vos, the longest-serving speaker in Wisconsin’s history who was also the target of two failed recall attempts mounted by Trump supporters last year, said Tuesday there are “great things that are happening in Washington, D.C. … no matter who you voted for in November.” “I am a team player,” Vos told a WisPolitics forum in Madison. “The president is the president. It is good for Wisconsin to have Republicans who have relationships with him.”

Vos went on to demonstrate what he meant by getting on his knees and kissing Felon's giant orange ass and praising the wholesale destruction of our economy and our society.