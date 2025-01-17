Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend Rages Out In Anti-GOP Meltdown

MAGA TV host Brian Glenn, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) boyfriend, flew into a rage over Republicans who are standing in the way of President-elect Donald Trump's agenda.

In a Thursday meltdown on Real America's Voice, Glenn argued that MAGA's "biggest obstacle to get things done at this point is not the Democrats."

The host complained that Republicans like Tom McClintock (R-CA) had opposed some of Trump's tax cut proposals.

"So my message to every Republican out there that thinks that the American people voted them into office, they didn't!" he exclaimed. "They voted Donald Trump into office. They voted for his agenda to turn this country around!"

"And I don't see how any Republican at this point can put their personal pettiness in front of the American people and what they voted for," he continued. "So if you live in McClintock's district, you live in Rich McCormick's district, you light their district office up, you light their office up here in DC, and you say, you know what? You put your petty grievances aside, and you do what's best for the American people."

"They put Donald J. Trump in charge and his agenda shouldn't move forward. And it's a shame that our own party is our biggest enemy right now!"

Glenn insisted that MAGA would not "go back to the old Republican party."