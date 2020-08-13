2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Gov. Ron DeSantis Compares Kids Going To School With Navy SEALs Hunting Osama Bin Laden

Is that the type of analogy a leading politician wants to make while forcing children back to school during a pandemic?
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Since Donald Trump began his run for political office on June 16, 2015, it can be hard to put into words what you're feeling much of the time.

That is, once you run out of expletives.

Trump's criminality, exaggerations, obfuscations, braggadocios, lies, conspiracy theories and insipid analogies can overwhelm one's psyche.

And now, to back up Trump's Idiocracy, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis once again proves how incompetent and inept he, too, can be, while the pandemic ravishes Florida under his watch.

Trump is trying to force the nation's parents to send their kids back to school, and Ron DeSantis is helping.

During yesterday's press conference DeSantis actually compared children going to class to a wet-work squad stalking a murderous terrorist.

During Wednesday's remarks about the state of affairs for Florida during COVID-19, DeSantis recounted a story (if it's even true) by Martin County Superintendent Laurie Gaylord which caused a meltdown on social media platforms around the world.

DeSantis said, "She viewed reopening her schools as a mission akin to a Navy SEAL operation. Just as the SEALs surmounted obstacles to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, so too would the Martin County School system find a way to provide parents with a meaningful choice of in-person instruction or continued distance learning.”

I imagine in DeSantis' twisted mind the valid comparison to the two stories is that our Navy SEALs could've been killed during their skirmish with Osama bin Laden, just like our children will be infected and could die from the coronavirus.

I mean, what the f**k?

