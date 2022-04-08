Bin Laden's Niece Praises Greene And Gaetz For Defending Insurrectionists

Osama Bin Laden's niece offered warm embraces to Ron Johnson, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Green for defending the pro-Trump traitors who ransacked the US Capitol while hunting Mike Pence and Speaker Pelosi on January 6.

Noor Bin Ladin, who says she's an American at heart and an avid Trump supporter, was gladly featured on Real America's Voice. the pro-insurrection platform.

Steve Bannon used Noor Bin Ladin to defend the MAGA rioters that attacked the US Capitol who have been arrested and convicted for their heinous crimes.

Noor called out the people (Republicans) that are supposed to be defending them, you know the RINOS -- patriots that are being smeared and crushed by the media, by the Department of Justice that has been completely captured -- by the intelligence agencies..."

Bin Ladin said these agencies were targeting upstanding American citizens simply because all form of dissent has to be crushed.

If Pence had been caught by the Trump mob, hung from a home made gallows till he was dead, Noor would consider that just a little political dissent?

Bin Laden calls all people who refuse to glorify the insurrectionists as "Americans in name only."

This is coming from a Bin Laden, don't you know?!

"We can be really grateful for representatives, you know, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Gaetz and Ron Johnson amongst the handful that are defending and standing up and speaking about these political prisoners," Bin Ladin said. "We know which side real Americans are on."

This is how fascists thrive.

Bannon and his ilk consider any person that doesn't adhere to their strongman, white Christian ideology not real Americans.

Is Bin Ladin an American? I mean, really. Since when do we glorify the family member of a terrorist???

If Osama Bin Laden was still alive, I believe Steve Bannon would interview him proudly as long as he supported MAGA.