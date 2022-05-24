Osama Bin Laden's Niece Campaigns For 'Ultra MAGA Movement'

Noor bin Laden, the niece of terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden, defended the "Ultra MAGA movement" during an appearance with Steve Bannon.
By DavidMay 24, 2022

Noor bin Laden, the niece of terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden, defended the "Ultra MAGA movement" during an appearance with Steve Bannon.

In a Monday interview on Bannon's War Room: Pandemic podcast, bin Laden suggested that so-called "elites" are "like a bulldozer" in enacting a worldwide agenda.

"And this is why President Trump was such a huge thorn and is such a huge thorn and the entire Ultra MAGA movement is such a huge thorn to them," she explained. "And I think, judging by the intensification of the attack and the blatant, blatant farcical steal of the 2020 election and all the different efforts."

"You say we are the silent majority," bin Laden added. "We have reached a critical mass where enough of us are completely awake to what they are trying to do and we will not let this happen and I think they are worried."

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue