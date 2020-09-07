Osama Bin Laden's Niece Is A Trump-loving Fan Of QAnon, Prison Planet, And Michael Flynn

Jon Levine, the mysterious journalist who writes multiple stories for the New York Post, but only on Saturdays, and who last week published a credulity-straining interview with a self-proclaimed Democratic mail-in voter fraud operative (anonymous, naturally), is back with a celebrity interview of sorts:

Another 9/11-style attack may be just around the corner if Joe Biden is elected president, warns Noor bin Ladin, the niece of Sept. 11 terror mastermind Osama bin Laden. “ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” bin Ladin, 33, told The Post in her first-ever interview.

(That really sounds like conversational English, doesn't it?)

Bin Ladin (whose branch of the family has always spelled their name differently than her infamous uncle) lives in Switzerland but said she considers herself “an American at heart.” A full size US flag hung in her childhood room at age 12 and her dream vacation is an RV trip across America. The stunning, Swiss-born bin Ladin says she is all in for Trump in 2020, calling the election the most important in a generation. “I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she said. “He must be reelected ... It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”

We're told that Ms. Bin Ladin, who lives in Switzerland and has a Swiss mother, "regularly wears a 'Make America Great Again' hat (and occasionally a Trump bedtime onesie)" and that she is "a keen and meticulous consumer of conservative media and advocate of their most hot-button causes."

... she can offer lengthy monologues railing against Spygate, tech censorship of conservative voices, mandatory mask-wearing, The New York Times discredited 1619 project, and even Andrew Cuomo’s controversial executive order requiring nursing homes to accept seniors with COVID-19. Her favorite television show is Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and she’s chummy with Laura Loomer.

What's wrong with this woman? She's Swiss and Saudi. She lives in Europe. Why would she be so immersed in American wingnut culture? Does she not have a life?

What Levine doesn't tell us is that Bin Ladin, to judge from the "Resources" page on her website, is a QAnon fan -- note the links to www.qmap.pub and www.onq.martingeddes.com/, a pro-Q document by a man named Martin Geddes, near the end of a list of some of the worst D-list right-wing sites.

The splash page of her site advertises "My letter to America," which, we discover when we click on the link, is "Coming soon." (Maybe it's still being translated from the Russian.)

Her Twitter feed says she joined Twitter in 2010, but the earliest tweets are from 2019. She posted a "must-watch" documentary on the intellectual dark Web, praised Jordan Peterson, and quote-tweeted Paul Joseph Watson of Alex's Jones's Prison Planet. She disappeared from Twitter in November 2019, then returned in April of this year, quote-tweeting Paul Joseph Watson again, attacking the World Health Organization, praising a book by Pizzagater Mike Cernovich, urging people to see the COVID conspiracy film Plandemic, denouncing "Obamagate," and ... um ...

Today marks a turning point in our history, greater than most of us can comprehend at this time. But looking back, @GenFlynn and @SidneyPowell1 ‘s win will be etched as the event where we shifted back to a system rooted in righteousness. May the good and just prevail always. — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) May 7, 2020

Also:

POTUS is cleaning house.

Deep State going down.

Trust the plan. https://t.co/qRxlXHNdmF — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) July 2, 2020

Maybe this is genuine and spontaneous. Or maybe someone believed it would be beneficial to the Cause to offer some inducement or other to Osama's niece to persuade her to put her name on these ideas. Why? I don't know. I try really hard to understand the way these people think, but in this case I'm afraid I've reached my limit.

Published with permission of No More Mr. Nice Blog