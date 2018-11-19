Meghan McCain Agrees: Her Head Would've Exploded If Obama Disrespected Military Like Trump

Meghan McCain scolded Trump's attacks on retired Admiral William McRaven and the Navy SEALs who caught Osama bin Laden on The View. She also hammered his horrific trip to France, where he disrespected World War I veterans.

The panel discussed Trump's interview with Chris Wallace and highlighted his attacks on Admiral Bill McRaven after McRaven said that Donald's attacks on the U.S. press are a real threat to our democracy.

Joy Behar observed that instead of responding to Wallace's observation that he's perceived as a "beacon of repression" around the world, Trump immediately smeared the Navy SEALs, noting they weren't even responsible for investigating the OBL's whereabouts.

Trump also claimed Admiral Bill McRaven was a Hillary supporter without any proof and which the admiral later denied.

Sunny Hostin discussed Wallace's principled stance with the U.S. press after he told Trump, " It doesn't matter what you call me, we're all in solidarity."

Meghan McCain was livid after Trump's trip to Paris was so embarrassing for our nation and after he attacked Admiral Bill McRaven and the Seals.

She gave a shout out to her conservative friends whose only job seems to be to defend, rewrite, and apologize for Trump, no matter what he does or says.

Right, Fox Bigoted News?

McCain doesn't agree with calling the press the enemy of the people and then made her point.

She said that Jamal Khashoggi was murdered for criticizing the Saudi government.

She was blunt: "I also think we should be intellectually honest here at this table that if President Obama had missed Veterans Day or missed the Armistice ceremony in France for the 100th anniversary of World War I, my head would have exploded right here on this table in front of all of you."

She continued, "And I think there’s this whole collection of sort of disrespect towards the military and towards our veterans and towards our history that I don’t know if he’s aware how intense it is for those of us who still respect our legacy. Who still respect the military.”

Meghan said, "You're talking about an admiral who put his life on the line in many different ways and I think that's where we can't be gaslit into thinking this is normal, especially as conservatives, because again, had President Obama done this, I 100% would be screaming bloody murder right here on this show."

The audience correctly applauded.

The entire conservative media complex would have gone into convulsions if President Obama acted one iota as Trump has when it comes to our troops. They convulsed for much, much less.

Trump attacks military generals, admirals, NAVY SEALs, Gold Star family members at will if he perceives them to be mean to him or criticize him in any way. That's not normal. Trump's war movie fantasies do not extend to reality.

What Meghan McCain said is very important because it collapses the conservative myth that Trump loves the military, and she did it on network television to an audience who isn't watching cable news all day.

He only loves those that cherish his existence.