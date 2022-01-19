DeSantis Bill Will Protect Whites From Feeling 'Uncomfortable'

The push to see who is the next Grand Wizard of white nationalism for the GOP is underway.
By John AmatoJanuary 19, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing legislation that would "prohibit schools and private businesses from making people feel "guilt" about the country's racist past."

DeSantis has embraced fascism to the fullest extent and is trying to create an entire personal police state around his extreme right-wing views.

The 'Individual Freedom' bill focuses on appeasing the angry MAGA crowd fueled by the incendiary Fox News.

WESH2 News reports, "The bill reads in part, “An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, does not bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex. An individual should not be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race.”

What businesses outside of the education system would this apply to? Who said American history must be jingoistic?

If you get an interview for a bank or car salesman job do you have to pass a history test first?

Even though "critical race theory" isn't being taught anywhere in America and never has, reverse racism has become a tool for Republicans.

Who determines what part of history makes people uncomfortable?

Is The Civil War off-limits in schools now? Slavery? Don't mention it, a white person might have a sad feeling.

