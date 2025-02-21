Billionaires Dumping Sewage HERE Is Destroying Our Beaches

Ah, Florida—the Sunshine State, where the beaches are pristine, the oranges juicy, and the air is... unbreathable? Yeah, that. I recently took a trip down to Florida to quickly visit my mom, and found myself gasping for air on Sarasota beaches plagued by the notorious red tide. And who do we have to thank for this toxic mess? Our friendly neighborhood billionaires, kindly dumping sewage, chemicals, and agricultural runoff into the ocean to see how many fish and dolphins they can kill.

Let's talk about the red tide. It's caused by a microscopic a-hole called Karenia brevis, an algae that thrives on a diet of nitrogen and phosphorus—ie the nutrients generously supplied by agricultural runoff and wastewater (Thanks Koch Bros!). When the algae bloom, they release neurotoxins that not only kill marine life but also cause respiratory issues in humans. So, it's dead fish and coughing fits for everyone! How nice!

I explain more in the video. Of course Trump made things worse with an executive order: “Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals.”...So please SUBSCRIBE to Cliff's Edge, as indy media is all we have to tell the truth about this mess, while they have right-wing, corporate & social media giants owned by the very billionaires polluting our planet.